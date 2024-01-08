Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-3 Loss in Shootout against the Montreal Canadians

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It was a pathetic performance by the New York Rangers on Saturday night. While they did escape with a point in this game, the Rangers played down to competition against the Montreal Canadians. Especially with how slow of a start they had, it was just pathetic. In this game though there were players who stood out in this game for the Blueshirts.

3. Othmann does a whole lot of nothing for the Rangers

Brennan Othmann‘s recent call-up has undoubtedly attracted a lot of attention. However, his debut performance against the Chicago Blackhawks was rather lackluster, and unfortunately, this game wasn’t any better. He struggled on both offense and defense, contributing very little throughout the game.

Surprisingly, he only managed to log 7 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time, raising speculation among fans about a potential injury. However, as of now, there haven’t been any reports confirming an injury.

On a positive note, at least he showcased his grit and sandpaper side making two hits. Hopefully, Othmann can make a stronger impact in the upcoming games during his time in the lineup.

2. Vincent Trocheck, once again impresses

Vincent Trocheck has continued to showcase why he belongs on the team and that the massive contract the Rangers are paying him is worth it. Trocheck scored the first goal of the game for the Blueshirts which started the comeback for the Rangers in the second period. It was a much-needed goal to boost the confidence of the entire team. He even made an assist on the Artemi Panarin goal as well which was a positive. Speaking of Artemi Panarin…

1. The Breadman Once Again Shines

Roses are red, Violets are Blue, and the Breadman once again shines in a hockey game too. Artemi Panarin has been such a phenomenal piece to this team this year and he yet again had a two-point performance. One assist he made was with Vincent Trocheck’s goal, but what impressed fans the most was Panarin’s goal in the second period. Panarin is having a career year and hopefully, he will keep this up for the rest of the year.