Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets

After a long 10-game winning streak, the New York Rangers suffered their first loss in a while, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2. While the Rangers lost this game, there were some standouts; some for the right reasons and others for the wrong ones.

3. The Breadman gets another career high

Artemi Panarin once again impressed everybody by scoring a beautiful goal in this game, and this was a special one. This was his 33rd goal of the season, setting a new career high for the Breadman.

2. Jacob Trouba’s poor play is weighing down the Rangers’ defense

The Rangers’ defense was abysmal in this game and the clear weak link in the unit was Jacob Trouba. He was on the ice for every single goal that the Blue Jackets scored in this game. It also did not help that Trouba committed multiple holding penalties as well in this game and thus put the Rangers at a severe disadvantage.

1. Matt Rempe is the definition of grit and sandpaper

Another game, another stand-out performance by Matt Rempe. His grit and sandpaper side is often discussed, and it was once again on display in this matchup.

Rempe may have only played in four games so far, but he has had a fight in every single one of them. He has had more penalty minutes than playing time. The fights have been fun to watch and with his size, many players will soon begin to fear playing against Rempe.

Barclay Goodrow is counting himself lucky that he is on that awful contract as Rempe has clearly overtaken him as the top grit and sandpaper player not named Will Cuylle.

Rempe is the pure definition of what you want in a grit and sandpaper type player. Not only being an enforcer and physical player, but also having an impact on the offense. Rempe also made an assist on the Edstrom goal in this game. The rookie has been a real standout for the Rangers since making his debut.