Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4–1 Win against the Los Angeles Kings

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

There is the New York Rangers team we know and love. After back-to-back disappointing performances, the Blueshirts finally played well and are back on track after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4–1. There were many players that stood out for the right reason, but there were three that stood out the most.

Will Cuylle breaking out of his slump

Will Cuylle has been on a bit of a slump in December, but he finally shined in this game. Cuylle scored the fourth goal of the game for the New York Rangers which all but sealed the game for the Blueshirts’ victory. Cuylle also showcased his grit and sandpaper side as well as he had six hits in this game.

Jonny Brodzinski was a great call-up for the Rangers

Remember when many fans were upset that the Blueshirts called up Jonny Brodzinski over Brennan Othmann? Well, games like tonight quieted some of the fan base regarding that decision as Brodzinski played well tonight. He scored the third goal of the game, which shifted the momentum of the game in the third period.

Brodzinski has been a nice call-up from the AHL and has been a key add to adapt to the injuries this team has had. Depending on how Kakko and Chytil recover, he could be on this main roster permanently if he continues to play well.

Vincent Trocheck is having a stellar season

Vincent Trocheck is having himself one heck of a year. While he did not score a goal in this game, he did the next best thing, setting up opportunities for others. He made three assists in this game on the Mika Zibanejad Goal, Will Cuylle Goal, and the Jonny Brodzinski Goal. He was the main guy who assisted each goal and was super impressive. Trocheck is the NHL Italian superstar on the Blueshirts and hopefully, he will continue to play at this level for the rest of the season.