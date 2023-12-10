Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4–0 Loss against the Washington Capitals

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

What a joke. This was an absolute abysmal performance by the New York Rangers who got shut out by the Washington Capitals. It was a bad night for a lot of players on the Blueshirts and there are 3 players that stood out for mostly the wrong reasons.

Jacob Trouba not himself against the Capitals

Jacob Trouba logged the most ice time among the Rangers’ defensemen, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a standout performance. He was present for a majority of the Capitals’ goals and appeared disoriented throughout much of the game, which negatively impacted the team’s overall performance.

Let’s hope this serves as a wakeup call for Trouba, and he rebounds with stronger performances in the future

Erik Gustafsson turns in his worst performance

Erik Gustafsson, a recent addition to the Rangers this offseason, had his worst game since joining the team. The Capitals scored their final goal due to a critical mistake made by Gustafsson.

While attempting to clear the puck, it inadvertently struck Beck Malenstyn’s skate, allowing Nicolas Aube-Kubel to capitalize on the opportunity. Gustafsson struggled defensively throughout the entire game. In a season filled with highlights, this particular game won’t be among them.

Riley Nash looks impressive despite the Rangers’ loss

Ending this article on a positive note, there’s one player who performed admirably but might not be receiving as much attention from analysts. In his first game after being called up, Riley Nash played well, particularly on the defensive end.

Despite the team’s struggles offensively (which was the case for the entire team tonight), Nash showcased a solid defensive game and notably won all of his faceoffs. His robust performance suggests potential, and if he can also excel in offensive contributions, especially during Goodrow’s recovery, Nash could position himself favorably.