Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 3–2 win over the Detroit Red Wings

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3–2 in this game. This was a much better performance compared to the last game, and there were three players who stood out from the bunch.

K’Andre Miller with a bounce-back performance

After a terrible performance against the Buffalo Sabres, K’Andre Miller needed to have a strong performance. Not only as a confidence booster to the fans but the coaching staff as well.

He earned it tonight as he was statistically the best player on the ice for the Blueshirts both on offense and defense. This was a much-needed performance and hopefully he performs like he did tonight and avoids games like the one he had against the Buffalo Sabres.

Alexis Lafreniere is having a redemption season

If there is one word to describe Alexis Lafrenière’s season this year, it is redemption. He has redeemed his previous poor performances where he looked like a complete bust and now he has been one of the main pieces to this team. He made two key assists in this game and kept driving the puck all game.

Lafrenière is another example as to why coaching matters in the NHL. He has benefited the most from the Rangers’ coaching change from Gerard Gallant to Peter Laviolette.

Jimmy Vesey secures the win for the Rangers

While arguments can be made for Alexis Lafreniere to claim the top spot, tonight’s recognition should be given to Jimmy Vesey. His contribution to the Rangers’ offense was significant, not only scoring the crucial goal that secured the victory for the Blueshirts but also displaying remarkable resilience in rebounding the puck for the goal.

Vesey showcased his ability to deliver in crucial moments, proving to be a clutch player for the team. It’s worth noting that while his defensive play was subpar in the first two periods, there was a noticeable improvement in the third period. Going forward, Vesey could focus on further refining his defensive capabilities.