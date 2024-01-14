Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 3-2 loss against the Washington Capitals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have yet again dived deeper into a slump. They have lost their latest game against the Washington Capitals 3-2. It is a super concerning moment for the Rangers as they have now lost their last 4 games. In this game, there were a lot of players that stood out some for the right reasons, but mostly for the wrong reasons.

3. Barclay Goodrow is cooked with a capital C

When many give the “cooked” label to a player on the Rangers, one name that comes to mind is Blake Wheeler, and with good reason. However, there is another name that has to be labeled, and that is Barclay Goodrow. Goodrow has shown signs of massive regression both on offense and defense.

Just look at this game; Goodrow has been a liability on offense, and his only benefit on this team is his grit and sandpaper side. However, with the emergence of Will Cuylle, Goodrow’s grit and sandpaper are not enough to help this team in the present or future. Goodrow’s awful contract does not help, but he is a guy to watch during the trade deadline, and games like tonight are why the Rangers need to part ways with him.

2. The Rangers’ defense was awful

What in the world is going on with the New York Rangers’ defense? For the past few games, the defense has not been performing up to expectations and has clearly struggled. The main lineup that needs to be changed is with K’Andre Miller and Braden Schneider, as it has been brutally bad, especially in tonight’s game. It is clear that they don’t have chemistry together in the lineup and a change has to be made.

Erik Gustafsson was not terrible tonight, but lately, he has struggled on defense. The offensive value has clearly been there, but as a defenseman, he has to do better on defense. If he continues to not get better on defense, Gustafsson is another name to keep an eye on the trade deadline with how much of a bargain his contract is.

Jacob Trouba may be the captain of the team, but he has been super inconsistent this season. In some games, he has been the best player on the ice, but then you have games like today where he was one of the worst defensemen on the team in this game.

This game should be a wake-up call and the Rangers got to fix this defense quickly as the Metropolitan Division lead is getting tighter and tighter.

1. Well, at least Adam Fox shined

The one player who really shined on the defensive side of the puck is Adam Fox. This is not a surprise as Fox is the most talented defenseman on the team, and tonight he showcased his offensive skills, especially scoring two goals in this game for the Blueshirts.

If that does not stand out, then what does in a hockey game? Fox was a very bright spot for the Rangers, and hopefully, he keeps playing well for the rest of the season.