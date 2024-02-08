Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Wednesday night. Three players in particular shined the brightest for the Blueshirts in this matchup.

3. Jonny Brodzinski wows the fans with his goal

Jonny Brodzinski has been a surprise for the Blueshirts. He was expected to be a firm AHL player but has stepped up to become a solid option for the team. Tonight, he even showcased his strength on offense by scoring a goal. What stood out was how crisp his snapshot was.

2. Jimmy Vesey nets two goals for the Rangers

Fans earlier in the season felt frustrated when Jimmy Vesey was a healthy scratch. Games like tonight are exactly why. Vesey has tremendous upside on offense. In this game, he went on a scoring frenzy, netting two goals, which automatically earned him a spot on the standout list. Vesey has showcased his value, and hopefully, he continues to go on scoring frenzies like he did in this game.

1. Barclay Goodrow bouncing back

Well, where has this Barclay Goodrow been hiding? Barclay Goodrow has looked lost for most of the season. After all, the only positivity he has had this year is showcasing his grit and sandpaper side. However, tonight, he truly showed flashes of his former self as he excelled on offense.

While he didn’t score any goals, he made two crucial assists in the game. Not only does this accomplishment land him on the standout list, but he also earns the top spot because he was the best player on the ice for the Blueshirts. Hopefully, Goodrow can maintain this level of performance, as it may attract interest from other teams for a potential trade, or reaffirm his place with the Rangers.