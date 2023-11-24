Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 3-1 Victory over the Philadelphia Flyers

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are back on a winning streak. The Blueshirts defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3–1 victory on Friday. There were three main standouts in this game for the Blueshirts.

The Rangers are getting more from Blake Wheeler

Blake Wheeler has appeared to be a shadow of his former self for much of this season. His noticeable lack of speed suggests that the game has surpassed him. Initially, the Rangers’ decision to promote him to the first line and move Kakko to the third line was puzzling, but Wheeler hasn’t been entirely disappointing.

In tonight’s game, he performed admirably, providing two crucial assists for Mika Zibanejad’s goals. Wheeler has shown improvement in November compared to his performance in October. Hopefully, he continues to progress in December, proving that he still has value as a key player for the Rangers.

Chris Kreider tallies two points in the win

Another game, another outstanding performance by Chris Kreider. Kreider contributed two points in this game, one being a goal and the other an assist. He scored an unassisted goal early in the first period, setting the tone for the team. Additionally, he provided an assist on Zibanejad’s first goal during the same period.

Kreider’s energetic start was crucial for the team’s strong position. Although a potential second goal was waived off due to the Blueshirts being offsides, Kreider certainly deserves recognition as one of the standout players in tonight’s game.

Mika Zibanejad breaks out of his slump

Mika Zibanejad has notably struggled throughout November, but it seems like he has finally broken out of his slump, especially in today’s game. Zibanejad made a significant impact by scoring two crucial goals.

He netted the first goal of the game just 45 seconds in, giving the New York Rangers a positive start right from the beginning. The next goal he scored was in the 2nd period to put the New York Rangers to a 3-0 lead.

While it has not been all great for Zibanejad in the month of November, the best part is that he is finishing the month strong and hopefully he will perform a lot better in December.