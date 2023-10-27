Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers beat the Edmonton Oilers 3–0 last night. Many players impressed, but three players truly stood out from the bunch.

Blake Wheeler gets back in form

Well, maybe Wheeler is not completely cooked after all. It has not been a great beginning of the season for Wheeler and he looked like he was regressing further this season. But tonight was a good sign as Wheeler showed some speed. He also made a pretty nice backhand pass which should have been a goal, but the puck hit Cuylle’s skate and it did not count.

Goal does not count, refs determine there was kicking motion from Cuylle. It looked like he moved his foot, but I thought it may have been because he was falling.



Anyhoo, onward! https://t.co/TaOcgB711T — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 27, 2023

Wheeler showed some life tonight. This was his best game so far as a Blueshirt.

Braden Schneider bringing grit to the Rangers

Schneider did a nice job in tonight’s game. He made some nice defensive plays, especially blocking shots. He even showed his grit and sandpaper side making some nice hits as well.

he truly made his impact on offense scoring a goal and making an assist as well in the second period. The one perplexing thing is that Schneider was not one of the three stars of the game, but that is mainly a nitpick with how well the entire team performed.

Jonathan Quick posts a shutout

With the Rangers shutting out their opponent, the goalie has to be on the list. The surprising part was that it was not Igor Shesterkin in the net as the Rangers decided to go with Jonathan Quick. This is the best game he has performed in a long while and it reminded fans of his time as a Los Angeles King.

JONATHAN DOUGLAS QUICK pic.twitter.com/C30muNXV2y — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 27, 2023

Now it is the Edmonton Oilers who overrely on Connor McDavid and he was out of this game due to injury. However, for a guy who looked terrible in the preseason, this is a really good sign with Quick performing this way and shutting out a team. If he keeps this up, then the Rangers will no longer have to worry about who is backing up Igor Shesterkin, unless an injury occurs.