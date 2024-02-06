Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers hockey is back after the All-Star break. A lot of people wondered what version of the Blueshirts we were going to get. Well, we got the No Quit in NY version of the team as they got the 2-1 win against a tough Colorado Avalanche team in overtime. Many players have stood out, but from the bunch three stood out the most.

3. The Rangers need to consider moving on from Barclay Goodrow

While the Rangers won the game, they need to address a significant negative aspect—Barclay Goodrow, who has been a considerable liability not only throughout the season but particularly tonight.

Say what you want about how much Blake Wheeler has declined; at least he has shown flashes of offensive capability. The only thing Goodrow seems to flash is his grit and sandpaper style, coupled with the disappointment of his contract. The Rangers need to find a way to address this situation and hopefully remedy it during the trade deadline.

2. The Breadman comes up clutch

Roses are red, violets are blue, Artemi Panarin once again stands out in a hockey game too. Is anyone really surprised anymore that Panarin is on this list, again? He is having a career year with the Blueshirts and has been one of the main pillars of this squad.

Panarin has come up clutch many times for the Blueshirts and he did it again in this game. He scored the game-tying goal to send this game into overtime.

1. Alexis Lafrenière gets the W for the Blueshirts

While the Breadman pushed the game to overtime, it’s Alexis Lafreniere who stands out as the number one player for the Blueshirts in this match. Although he wasn’t the best defensively on the ice, his offensive skills earned him a prominent spot. This is especially evident in his game-winning goal for the Rangers.

Lafreniere’s confidence is clearly at an all-time high, marking a renaissance season for the winger. He has benefited the most from the coaching change in the offseason, truly evolving into the player we all expected during his rookie season.