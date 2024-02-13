Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 2-0 win against the Calgary Flames

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have been known as a very strong team that often dominates most games. Yesterday’s game showcased this as they dominated the Calgary Flames in a 2-0 victory.

3. Another game, another performance where Barclay Goodrow struggles

Rangers fans miss the Barclay Goodrow of old, who would make an impact on both defense and offense in his performances. Tonight’s game highlighted how much he has regressed, as he has become a liability on both sides of the ice. While his grit and physicality are valuable, being consistently the worst player on the ice during games is a significant issue.

2. Will Cuylle scores a key goal for the Rangers

Will Cuylle has been fantastic. He has demonstrated significant growth this year, showcasing not only his grit and sandpaper side but also his offensive prowess. Tonight’s game highlighted this as he scored the crucial goal to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Cuylle has been phenomenal all season and is undoubtedly a future cornerstone of this team. If he continues to develop at this rate, he will be a key part of the team for years to come.

1. Igor Shesterkin finally gets a shutout

For the past few months, there has been a lot of disappointment from a section of fans regarding Igor Shesterkin’s performance. However, it’s a headscratcher as Shesterkin is still one of the best goalies in the league. Is Jonathan Quick having a better year? Yes, but Shesterkin is not performing horrendously. Tonight’s game showcased why he is considered one of the top goaltenders in the league. He was dominant throughout the game and earned his first shutout of the season. This boosted the entire fanbase and his own confidence.