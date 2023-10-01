Rangers: 3 players who stood out in fourth preseason game

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers’ fourth preseason game against the New York Islanders concluded on Saturday night. The Blueshirts lost the game 5–3. Despite the loss, there were some positives and a clear negative that occurred in the game.

The Rangers still seem to have issues at the backup goalie spot

Jonathan Quick did indeed stand out but in the wrong way. Quick did not perform well in this game as he only made 21 saves and had a save % of .840. Quick did many things wrong and it seems like his reaction time has gotten worse compared to his time as a Golden Knight and last year with the Kings.

Quick played so poorly in this game that Dylan Garand was put in during the third period. Garand was solid, making seven saves. Quick was a respectable player when he was a Los Angeles King, but he is clearly nearing the end of his career. The hope is that this was an off night for him and that he will be able to perform better during the regular season.

The Blueshirts’ captain makes two big assists

It is not only the players that score goals who always make the biggest impact. Players who make assists and are physical can make an impact as well. Rangers captain Jacob Trouba did a nice job in this game.

He made two big assists in this game and gave opportunities for both Will Cuylle and Barclay Goodrow to score while also showcasing his physicality in this matchup.

Exciting prospect continues to flash potential

Another game, another excellent performance by Brennan Othmann. Othmann scored the first goal of the game for the Rangers, adding to his strong preseason performance. He has been the winner of the preseason and arguably the most hyped player on this Blueshirts team.

The Rangers have something special in Othmann and a lot of fans are starting to buzz about him. Othmann is making the decision tougher on who to keep on the main roster and who to send down to the minors. No matter what happens, don’t be surprised if Othmann plays for this team sometime in the 2023/24 NHL Season.