Rangers: 3 players who stood out in 2–1 win over the Arizona Coyotes

The New York Rangers’ regular season game against the Arizona Coyotes concluded on Monday night. The Blueshirts beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1. There were many players who had impressed and struggled, but three players truly stood out from the bunch.

Barclay Goodrow struggled to make an impact

Barclay Goodrow is an important player on the team as he is the enforcer for the team and provides much-needed grit and sandpaper for the team. However, he really struggled in this game and was one of the least-producing players for the New York Rangers on both offense and defense.

Goodrow even committed a huge penalty that could have cost the game for the Blueshirts. Goodrow was the one who wrapped his stick around Jason Zucker, resulting in a penalty shot.

Luckily, Shesterkin saved the shot, because if Zucker had scored, the game would have likely gone to overtime. Hopefully, this was a night off for Goodrow, and he rebounds in the next game.

Artemi Panarin showcased his playmaking abilities

For the past few years, it has been amazing seeing Artemi Panarin play for this team and he has had a big impact on this squad. While he did not score a goal, he did a phenomenal job creating opportunities for others on this team.

Panarin made a key assist on the Rangers’ second goal of the game. It initially looked like Panarin scored the goal, but it turns out Vincent Trocheck got a piece of the puck and was credited with the goal.

What would the Rangers do without Igor Shesterkin?

Although he did allow one goal in this game, Igor Shesterkin made some really solid saves for the New York Rangers. His saving that penalty shot was the most important save for him to make tonight, and he did it.

That save shifted the momentum toward the Rangers, and while it was a tough battle, New York escaped with a win.

Shesterkin making that save pretty much sealed the deal for the Rangers in this game. With Igor in the net performing like he did in this game, the Blueshirts can’t lose if he keeps this up.

Rangers fans better enjoy his contract while they can, as he is going to get paid the big bucks soon.