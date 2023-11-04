Rangers: 3 keys to beating the Minnesota Wild

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are back in action tonight to take on the Minnesota Wild. After just one game at home, the Blueshirts are once again on the road looking to extend their win streak to seven games straight.

This win streak has not been easy and has come with multiple injuries to some of the Rangers’ top players. Minnesota is a solid team and the Blueshirts must work hard to keep the streak alive.

1. The Rangers fight through their injuries and the recent call-ups succeed

With both Adam Fox and Filip Chytil both out due to injuries, the Rangers will have some fresh faces on the ice for the first time this season. Jonny Brodzinski was called up from the Hartford Wolfpack to fill in for Chytil, and it’s more than likely that Zac Jones will fit in the defensive corps to play alongside Braden Schneider once again.

The Rangers are nowhere near full strength right now, but if the team can find some rhythm, there is still the chance that the Blueshirts can pull off the win.

2. Jonathan Quick has another stellar performance

Following Chytil and Fox’s injuries, it was announced that Igor Shesterkin had also been banged up a bit. It doesn’t appear to be anything serious, but Louis Domingue was called up to serve as an extra set of pads. This indicates that Jonathan Quick will earn his third start of the season tonight, his first since his previous shutout against the Edmonton Oilers.

Quick has been incredible so far this season. He’s undefeated through two starts with one shutout and boasts a .982 save percentage along with a 0.41 goals against average. If Quick can replicate his elite play in tonight’s matchup the Rangers could easily walk out of Minnesota with another victory.

3. The remaining kids get back on the scoresheet

With Filip Chytil on the IR, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere are the two kids left standing. Both had decent starts to the season, but have slowed down a little bit recently. Lafreniere has gone three games without recording a point, and Kakko has gone five.

Their poor play has been noticeable but hasn’t been an immediate issue due to the Rangers’ overall success. But with injuries riddling the Blueshirts’ roster, which will ultimately bring down the team’s offensive production, Lafreniere and Kakko will truly need to step up their game. Minnesota’s defense is not the greatest, so the kids should be able to make a strong push toward hopping on the scoresheet again.