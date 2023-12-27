New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Preview 12/27/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Washington Capitals. The New York Rangers are coming off a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres. In the case of the Washington Capitals, they are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Records
New York Rangers 23-8-1
Washington Capitals 17-9-5
Venue
The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the home team, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler
Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière
Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski
Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick
Defense:
Lindgren – Fox
Miller – Trouba
Gustafsson – Schneider
Goaltender:
Igor Shesterkin
Injuries
New York Rangers Injuries
Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Buffalo Sabres Injuries
Nicklas Backstrom – Hip – OUT (ON LTIR)
Max Pacioretty – Achilles – OUT (On LTIR)
Sonny Milano – Upper Body – Likely Out (On IR)
T.J. Oshie – Lower Body -Likely Out (On IR)
Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Washington Capitals 2
This will be a close matchup against divisional rivals, but the Rangers are the much better team overall. They should take care of business against Washington and continue to strengthen their lead in the Metropolitan division.
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Blake Wheeler
2. Erik Gustafsson
3. Alexis Lafreniere
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals game will air on MSG and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.