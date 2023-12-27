New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Preview 12/27/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Washington Capitals. The New York Rangers are coming off a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres. In the case of the Washington Capitals, they are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Records

New York Rangers 23-8-1

Washington Capitals 17-9-5

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the home team, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Buffalo Sabres Injuries

Nicklas Backstrom – Hip – OUT (ON LTIR)

Max Pacioretty – Achilles – OUT (On LTIR)

Sonny Milano – Upper Body – Likely Out (On IR)

T.J. Oshie – Lower Body -Likely Out (On IR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Washington Capitals 2

This will be a close matchup against divisional rivals, but the Rangers are the much better team overall. They should take care of business against Washington and continue to strengthen their lead in the Metropolitan division.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Blake Wheeler

2. Erik Gustafsson

3. Alexis Lafreniere

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals game will air on MSG and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.