New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks Preview 1/8/24

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

In tonight’s game, the New York Rangers will be facing the Vancouver Canucks. The Blueshirts are coming off a dominating 4-3 loss against the Montreal Canadians in a shootout. In the case of the Vancouver Canucks they just defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4.

Records

New York Rangers 26-10-2

Vancouver Canucks 25-11-3

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. So, this game will take place in the worlds most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Goodrow – Vesey

Othmann – Bonino – Brodzinski

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Tyler Pitlick – Lower Body – OUT (Week To Week)

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Guillaume Brisebois – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)

Tucker Poolman – Head – OUT (On LTIR)

Phillip Di Giuseppe – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Vancouver Canucks 2

With how pathetic of a performance the Rangers last game was, they have to play well immediately. They lately struggled in the first period and that changed in this game. While Vancouver is a tough opponent, being home the Blueshirts should take care of business tonight.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Vincent Trocheck

3. Jacob Trouba

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks game will air on MSG, NHL Network, and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.