New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Preview 12/12/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Blueshirts are coming off a disappointing 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings. In the case of the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

Records

New York Rangers 19-6-1

Toronto Maple Leafs 14-6-5

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the New York Rangers are the home team, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider-Trocheck-Brodzinski

Panarin-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Vesey-Bonino-Wheeler

Cuylle-Goodrow-Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Gustafsson – Trouba

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

K’Andre Miller – Personal – OUT

This just broke while writing, but K’Andre Miller will not be playing this game due to a personal issue. Hopefully, everything is okay with Miller off the ice.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injuries

Jake Muzzin – Neck – OUT (On LTIR)

Matt Murray – Hip – OUT (On LTIR)

John Klingberg – Hip – OUT (On LTIR)

Timothy Liljegren- Ankle – OUT (On LTIR)

Joseph Woll – Ankle – OUT (On IR)

Mark Giordano – Finger – OUT (On IR)

Prediction: Toronto Maple Leafs 2 – New York Rangers 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a very good team and despite all the injuries, they have managed to have a good season. They luckily came back against the Islanders in the third period (What else is new with the Islanders blowing leads in the third period). Toronto is going to be hungry this time to get the W and they likely will against the New York Rangers. It will be a close game, though.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs)

2. Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

3. Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.