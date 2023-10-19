New York Rangers vs Nashville Predators Preview 10/19/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be take on the Nashville Predators. The Rangers are looking to secure another win after they won their last matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. The Nashville Predators have lost their last 2 games and are looking to get on track by winning this game.

Records

New York Rangers 2-1-0

Nashville Predators 1-3-0

Venue

The game will take place in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY. The Nashville Predators will be the away team, and it will be their 3rd away game of the season. The Predators’ away record is 0-2-0. As for the New York Rangers, this will be their 2nd home game of the season. The Rangers’ record at home is 2-0-0.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Chytil – Laf

Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler

Pitlick – Goodrow – Vesey

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Igor Shesterkin will be in the net for the Rangers again in this matchup. It looks like Vesey is going to play tonight over Vesey, for now. There is a scenario where Pitlick could play as well depending on what happens with Nick Bonino.

Injuries

New York Rangers

Nick Bonino – Lower Body – Game Time Decision

It was reported yesterday that Bonino was dealing with a lower-body injury and that he was day-to-day. Which thus put his status for tonight’s game in question.

#NYR Nick Bonino is a game-time decision, per Laviolette — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 19, 2023

Now, he did practice earlier this morning; however, that does not 100% confirm that he will be playing tonight against the Predators. The question of his status will be answered during warm-ups. If he does not play tonight, expect Goodrow to shift to center, and Pitlick will play at left wing. Vesey will, no matter what, play as a right winger in this game.

Nashville Predators

Luke Schenn – Lower Body Injury – Out

Predators defenseman Luke Schenn will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 18, 2023

This was expected as Schenn has not played since the Home Opener. Predators fans won’t be seeing him for a while as he will be out for at least 4-6 weeks, maybe more.

Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Nashville Predators 2

Nashville hasn’t looked great this season and losing Schenn for longer than thought is a big loss when it comes to their morale. Although they managed to secure one win against the Seattle Kraken, the Predators have had a slow start to the season. The Rangers should take care of business at MSG and beat the Nashville Predators.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Jacob Trouba

3. Will Cuylle

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Nashville Predators game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting a 7 PM EST.