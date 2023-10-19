New York Rangers vs Nashville Predators Preview 10/19/23

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be take on the Nashville Predators. The Rangers are looking to secure another win after they won their last matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. The Nashville Predators have lost their last 2 games and are looking to get on track by winning this game.
Records
New York Rangers 2-1-0
Nashville Predators 1-3-0
Venue
The game will take place in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY. The Nashville Predators will be the away team, and it will be their 3rd away game of the season. The Predators’ away record is 0-2-0. As for the New York Rangers, this will be their 2nd home game of the season. The Rangers’ record at home is 2-0-0.
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider – Zib – Kakko
Panarin – Chytil – Laf
Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler
Pitlick – Goodrow – Vesey
Defense:
Lindgren – Fox
Miller – Trouba
Gustafsson – Schneider
Igor Shesterkin will be in the net for the Rangers again in this matchup. It looks like Vesey is going to play tonight over Vesey, for now. There is a scenario where Pitlick could play as well depending on what happens with Nick Bonino.
Injuries
New York Rangers
Nick Bonino – Lower Body – Game Time Decision
It was reported yesterday that Bonino was dealing with a lower-body injury and that he was day-to-day. Which thus put his status for tonight’s game in question.
Now, he did practice earlier this morning; however, that does not 100% confirm that he will be playing tonight against the Predators. The question of his status will be answered during warm-ups. If he does not play tonight, expect Goodrow to shift to center, and Pitlick will play at left wing. Vesey will, no matter what, play as a right winger in this game.
- Rangers defenseman staying focused on the present amidst crucial season
- Rangers’ new head coach aiming to be ‘dominant’ this season
- Rangers forward has had a rough start to his tenure in New York
Nashville Predators
Luke Schenn – Lower Body Injury – Out
This was expected as Schenn has not played since the Home Opener. Predators fans won’t be seeing him for a while as he will be out for at least 4-6 weeks, maybe more.
Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Nashville Predators 2
Nashville hasn’t looked great this season and losing Schenn for longer than thought is a big loss when it comes to their morale. Although they managed to secure one win against the Seattle Kraken, the Predators have had a slow start to the season. The Rangers should take care of business at MSG and beat the Nashville Predators.
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Artemi Panarin
2. Jacob Trouba
3. Will Cuylle
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers vs Nashville Predators game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting a 7 PM EST.