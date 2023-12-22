New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Preview 12/22/23

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers. The New York Rangers are on a three-game winning streak and even defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. In the case of the Edmonton Oilers, they recently defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3. Who will be continuing their winning streak and showcasing their dominance in the NHL? Well, there is only one way to find out.

Records

New York Rangers 22-7-1

Edmonton Oilers 14-15-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the home team, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Edmonton Oilers Injuries

Dylan Holloway – Lower Body Injury – OUT (On LTIR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 6 – Edmonton Oilers 2

The Oilers are currently a mess of a team. They have only two franchise-transcendent players on their roster and are generally considered a very mediocre team. Additionally, they lack a strong goalie as both Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell have struggled this season. It was surprising that Edmonton defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 yesterday. However, with the Rangers having more rest and talent, the Blueshirts should take care of business and dominate this struggling Oilers team in MSG.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Mika Zibanejad

3. Jacob Trouba

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers game will air on Hulu and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.