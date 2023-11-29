New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings Preview 11/29/23

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Detroit Red Wings. The Blueshirts are coming off a disappointing 5–1 loss against the Buffalo Sabres. As for the Detroit Red Wings, they are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Records

New York Rangers 15-4-1

Detroit Red Wings 11-6-3

Venue

The New York Rangers are the home team in this game. So, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York, NY

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the 1st line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – Questionable (Will Make His Return)

Adam Fox is back! After many games on the LTIR due to his injury, he will return tonight.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane – Hip – OUT

Well, the Red Wings actually did it. They finally brought in Kane. However, he won’t be playing in this game as he is still recovering from his hip injury, but it will be interesting to see how he does in Detroit.

Dylan Larkin – Undisclosed – OUT

Justin Holl – Undisclosed – Questionable (Day to Day)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Detroit Red Wings 2

This will be an intriguing game for both sides. I think the ultra-hot Red Wings will play this game close. Although there is a lot of hype with Patrick Kane signing with the team, I think the bigger return is Adam Fox who will be back to help this defense that performed terribly against the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers should bounce back in this matchup and beat the Red Wings.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Mika Zibanejad

2. Nick Bonino

3. Adam Fox

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.