New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks Preview 1/4/24

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers will be facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. The Blueshirts are coming off an embarrassing performance loosing to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1. In the case of the Chicago Blackhawks they are on a 3 game loosing streak and they recently lost to the Nashville Predators 3-0. Who will break there loosing streak tonight, well there is only one way to find out.

Records

New York Rangers 25-10-1

Chicago Blackhawks 11-24-2

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. So, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden which is located in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Goodrow – Vesey

Othmann – Bonino – Brodzinski

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Tyler Pitlick – Lower Body – OUT (Week To Week)

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Anthony Beauvillier – Wrist – OUT (On IR)

Seth Jones – Shoulder – OUT (On IR)

Andreas Athanasiou – Groin – OUT (On IR)

Joey Anderson – Foot – OUT (ON IR)

Tyler Johnson – Foot – OUT (On IR)

Taylor Raddysh – Groin – OUT (On IR)

Taylor Hall – Knee – OUT (On IR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 5 – Chicago Blackhawks 1

The Rangers should dominate this game as the Chicago Blackhawks are a very terrible team this year. Not San Jose Sharks level of bad, but they are the 2nd worst team in the league. The only player on the Blackhawks to keep an eye on is Connor Bedard as he is one of the most talented young players in the NHL and he has potential to be the main face of the NHL if he keeps developing well. However in tonight’s game, the Rangers should dominate the Blackhawks.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Brennan Othmann

2. Alexis Lafrenière

3. Artemi Panarin

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks game will air on MSG and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.