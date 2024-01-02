New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Preview 1/2/24

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to 2024! In the first game of the year for the New York Rangers, they will be facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blueshirts recently dominated the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-1 victory. As for the Carolina Hurricanes, they are on a 3-game winning streak, having recently defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. Who will maintain their winning streak in this divisional matchup between the two teams?

Records

New York Rangers 25-9-1

Carolina Hurricanes 20-13-4

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. So, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden which is located in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Carolina Hurricanes Injuries

Jesper Fast – Upper Body – Out (Likely to return JAN 5th)

Frederik Andersen – Illness – OUT (On IR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Carolina Hurricanes 2

This is an important game as the Metropolitan Division is a really tough division and every win matters to get a playoff spot. However, the Rangers are overall the better team and should take care of business against the Carolina Hurricanes.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Jimmy Vesey

3. Vincent Trocheck

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes game will air on MSG and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.