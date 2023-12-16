New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Preview 12/16/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Boston Bruins. The Blueshirts are coming off a dominant victory against the Anaheim Ducks winning 5-1. The Boston Bruins are also coming off of a win beating the New York Islanders 5-4 in a shootout. Who will be continuing their winning streak and showcasing their dominance in the NHL?

Records

New York Rangers 20-7-1

Boston Bruins 19-5-4

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the New York Rangers are the home team, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider-Trocheck-Wheeler

Panarin-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Cuylle-Bonino-Brodzinski

Vesey-Goodrow-Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Gustafsson – Trouba

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Nick Bonino – Illness – Questionable (Day To Day)

Bonino was inactive yesterday due to an illness. He will remain questionable for tonight’s game.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Milan Lucic – Ankle – OUT (On LTIR)

Derek Forbort – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)

Pavel Zacha – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Charlie McAvoy – Upper Body – Out (On IR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 2 – Boston Bruins 1

It is clear that Igor Shesterkin has a confidence issue and is going to need to boost his confidence. Tonight he will get that confidence booster as the Rangers beat the Bruins in a low-scoring game.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Alexis Lafreniere

2. Adam Fox

3. Will Cuylle

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.