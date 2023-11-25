New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Preview 11/25/23

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Boston Bruins. The Blueshirts are on a two-game winning streak as they recently defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1. The Boston Bruins in their latest game lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Both teams are looking to strengthen their chance to keep their division lead.

Records

New York Rangers 14-3-1

Boston Bruins 14-2-3

Venue

The New York Rangers are the home team in this game. So, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York, NY

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Chytil is still dealing with his concussion recovery. With the concerns of how that recovery is, Chytil will obviously not play tonight and he could be a candidate to go on LTIR if he does not get healthier.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Fox is still on LTIR, so he will obviously not play tonight. It is a good sign that he is finally practicing with the team which is a positive.

Boston Bruins

Milan Lucic – Ankle/Domestic Violence – OUT (Indefinitely)

Matt Grzelcyk – Lower Body – OUT (ON IR – Likely not going to be active in time for the game)

Prediction: New York Rangers 2 – Boston Bruins 0

This should be a fun matchup between two franchises that are leading their respective divisions. It will be a close matchup, but the New York Rangers should come away with the victory for tonight. Especially with the Milan Lucic situation, it is still a distraction that the Bruins are dealing with.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Igor Shesterkin

2. Nick Bonino

3. Erik Gustafsson

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 1:00 p.m. EST.