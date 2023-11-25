New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Preview 11/25/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Boston Bruins. The Blueshirts are on a two-game winning streak as they recently defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1. The Boston Bruins in their latest game lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Both teams are looking to strengthen their chance to keep their division lead.
Records
New York Rangers 14-3-1
Boston Bruins 14-2-3
Venue
The New York Rangers are the home team in this game. So, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York, NY
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider – Zib – Wheeler
Panarin – Trocheck – Laf
Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko
Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick
Defense:
Miller – Trouba
Lindgren – Gustafsson
Jones – Schneider
Goaltender:
Igor Shesterkin
Injuries
New York Rangers
Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On IR)
Chytil is still dealing with his concussion recovery. With the concerns of how that recovery is, Chytil will obviously not play tonight and he could be a candidate to go on LTIR if he does not get healthier.
Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Fox is still on LTIR, so he will obviously not play tonight. It is a good sign that he is finally practicing with the team which is a positive.
Boston Bruins
Milan Lucic – Ankle/Domestic Violence – OUT (Indefinitely)
Matt Grzelcyk – Lower Body – OUT (ON IR – Likely not going to be active in time for the game)
Prediction: New York Rangers 2 – Boston Bruins 0
This should be a fun matchup between two franchises that are leading their respective divisions. It will be a close matchup, but the New York Rangers should come away with the victory for tonight. Especially with the Milan Lucic situation, it is still a distraction that the Bruins are dealing with.
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Igor Shesterkin
2. Nick Bonino
3. Erik Gustafsson
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 1:00 p.m. EST.