New York Rangers players to participate in Shoulder Check Showcase hockey game

Several New York Rangers are scheduled to participate in a charity hockey game to help raise awareness for a foundation dedicated to bringing people together through kindness and compassion.

The Shoulder Check Showcase will feature many NHL hockey players in a hockey game at the Terry Connors rink in Stamford Connecticut on Thursday, August 9.

Shoulder Check is an #HT40 initiative inspiring young men and women to commit to supporting one another through small acts that have a big impact; show them that ‘being there’ is as simple as a hand on a shoulder.

Rangers players participating in Shoulder Check 2023

Ranger’s Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, Barclay Goodrow, Adam Fox, and Johnathan Quick have already been announced to participate in the hockey game.

They will join NHL players Trevor Zegras– Anaheim Ducks, Kevin Shattenkirk– Boston Bruins, Brett Pesce-Carolina Hurricanes, Matt Moulson, Sonny Milano-Washington Capitals, Spencer Knight-Florida Panthers, Peyton Krebs –Buffalo Sabres, Phil Kemp-Edmonton Oilers, John Hayden-Seattle Kraken, Pavel Dorofeyev-Vegas Golden Knights, Mathew Barzal-New York Islanders.

Taylor Marchin– Metropolitan Riveters, Emma Vlasic & Hanna Beatie of the Connecticut Whale, Strauss Mann- Laval Rockets, Patrick Harper– Kristianstads IK, Kenny Agostino– Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod round out the players scheduled to play on the game.

Martin St. Louis is listed as a coach for the showcase. More participants will be announced in the upcoming weeks leading up to the event.

What is Shoulder Check all about?

Shoulder Check is a commitment to actively connect with those around you by reaching out, checking in, and making contact.

HT40 is a foundation dedicated to bringing people together through kindness and compassion, inspiring a culture of support through small actions that have a big impact, and making certain no one feels left alone.

This initiative was started by a hockey player named Hayden Thorsen who wore #40 on the ice.

“He was a friend to all. He was a leader. The hand on your shoulder. The “How’s it going?” that let you know you weren’t on your own. He was the thread between friends, strangers, and even competitors.” SHouldercheck.org

Thorsen, 16, was a sophomore at Darien High School who played goalie for the Junior Rangers in the Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association. He died in March 2022.

The goal of Shoulder Check is to encourage young people to simply be there for their peers through action-oriented initiatives that foster social connectedness. All to create a culture that everyone can feel a part of.

Tickets/Donations

Ticket information can be found at this link Tickets. More information on the showcase can be found at Shouldercheck.org. All donations go to the HT40 Foundation.

