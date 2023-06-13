New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as their new Head Coach

Jan 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette looks on in the second periodagainst the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers name Peter Laviolette as their 37th Head Coach in team history.

General Manager Chris Drury announced on Tuesday afternoon that Peter Laviolette has been appointed as the head coach of the Rangers.

Laviolette, 58, has an illustrious career including a Stanley Cup victory with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He has helmed teams such as the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and the New York Islanders, amassing 752 wins over his 21-year tenure as a head coach. His playoff record stands at 78-76, and he has participated in three Stanley Cup Finals (2006 with Carolina, 2010 with Philadelphia, and 2017 with Nashville).

Before hiring Laviolette, GM Chris Drury conducted thorough due diligence. The organization interviewed John Hynes, the former coach of the Predators, and took their time in making the decision, awaiting the decisions other organizations would make regarding their existing coaching staff.

“We are thrilled that Peter will be the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers,” Drury said. “With Peter’s extensive experience as a Head Coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team.”

“I would like to welcome Peter to the New York Rangers,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “Peter’s impressive resumé, which includes winning a Stanley Cup and advancing to the Final with three different teams, has made him one of the most respected coaches in the league. As we move forward in our goal to consistently contend for the Stanley Cup, I am confident that Peter is the right head coach to lead our team.” Via NYR Offical Statement

Laviolette is taking the reins of a team that fell short of expectations in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing to the New Jersey Devils in six games. The club is in a ‘win-now’ mode, and as the newly appointed coach, Laviolette will have little latitude to familiarize himself with his new team, as the aspirations are set high for a deep playoff campaign next season.

Discussions about his coaching staff will be held in the future.

Though Laviolette’s NHL playing career was brief, consisting of 12 games with the Rangers during the 1988-89 season, he spent the majority of his playing career in the American and International hockey leagues.