New York Rangers figure out the math, acquire Patrick Kane from Chicago in a three-team trade

Feb 17, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) follows the puck in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers believe they have acquired the final puzzle piece to the Stanley Cup, acquiring superstar Patrick Kane from Chicago following a week of salary cap maneuvering.

New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury will have forward Patrick Kane in uniform tomorrow night when the team visits the Philadelphia Flyers following the announcement of a three-team trade that brings the 16-year veteran to play for the Bleushirts.

The Trade

-New York Rangers acquire Patrick Kane (25% Salary Retention)

-Chicago Blackhawks receive Rangers 2nd round-Conditional pick, and 4th round pick from 2023 draft. If the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the 2nd round becomes a 1st round pick in the 2024 draft (50% salary retention).

-Arizona receives 2025 3rd round pick from New York (25% salary retention)

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has played his entire career for the Chicago Blackhawks. Trade rumors circulated as far back as last season that the Rangers were a destination Kane would like to go to. His no-trade clause gave him all of the leverage, but his heart prevented him from wanting to leave until now.

Salary Cap Craziness

Kane is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract that carries a $10.5 million salary cap. The team needed help in order to stay cap compliant, which is why it was necessary to bring in a third team to complete the deal.

For Sunday’s 5-2 win over the L.A. Kings, the Rangers dressed 18 players but only played 16 for the game as Ryann Carpenter (1 shift) and Braden Schneider (0 shifts) watched the game from the bench. The organization intended on sending one or both players to the minors for some salary cap relief and couldn’t risk them getting injured.

Schneider was assigned to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday night and is anticipated to be recalled tomorrow. Carpenter will then be sent back to the minors to keep the club under the salary cap ceiling.

The salary cap, via Puck Pedia, now reflects the team has enough space to recall Schneider on Wednesday and have him available to play in the game.

Projected Lineup

The Rangers projected lineup for Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia;

Kreider-Zibanejad-Tarasenko

Panarin-Trocheck-Kane

Lafrenière-Chytil-Kakko

Motte-Goodrow-Vessey

The trade puts the team in a vulnerable position with regard to potential injuries and the salary cap. Should a player be injured and unable to go on LTIR (Lindgrens current status), the Blueshirts will be unable to call up a player. Their 21-man roster will be locked in for the foreseeable future.