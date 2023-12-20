New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba Bobblehead would be great addition to your collection

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers fans who collect Bobbleheads can get their own Jacob Trouba version today when Foco releases their next Blueshirt collectible.

Trouba, 29, was acquired by the Rangers in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets in 2019. He was named the team’s 29th Rangers Captain in the summer of 2022. The “Trouba Train” is known for laying out massive open ice hits along with playing big minutes for the team that is currently in first place in the Metropolitan Division and is third in the NHL overall with 22 wins.

Jacob Trouba Bobblehead

The bobblehead features Trouba in an action pose wearing the Ranger’s home uniform. Trouba is shown in meticulous detail, from his facial expression to the elements of his uniform, including the prestigious “C” that marks him as the captain of the Blueshirts. As the name of the bobblehead implies, he is positioned atop a Statue of Liberty-themed base with his name displayed in front and the Rangers logo on the back. The intricately designed Statue of Liberty theme perfectly embodies Trouba’s integral role in the Rangers’ lineup. The bobblehead is limited to 322 units and stands eight inches tall.

To grab one of these bobbleheads, head over to Foco to inquire how to get one of these great items added to your collection.

