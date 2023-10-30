New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets Preview 10/30/23

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Winnipeg Jets. The Rangers are looking to keep their win streak going after they beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in Overtime. In the case of the Winnipeg Jets, they are looking for a win after losing to the Montreal Canadians 4-3 in a shootout.

Records

New York Rangers 6-2-0

Winnipeg Jets 4-3-1

Venue

The New York Rangers in this matchup are the away team, but this is the final day of their grueling travel schedule. The Winnipeg Jets will be the home team and this game will be played at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Chytil – Laf

Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler

Goodrow – Bonino – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

NONE!!!

Another game with no injuries for the Blueshirts. Such a relief that this team is 100% healthy. Hopefully, the Rangers continue to stay healthy after this game.

Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi – Knee/MCL Sprain – OUT (4-6 Weeks)

Vilardi suffered a knee injury in the game against the Los Angeles Kings. It was a bad injury, and being helped off the ice is never a good sign. Luckily, it is a sprain, so he should be back for the Jets earlier than originally thought, but not anytime soon.

Ville Heinola – Ankle/Lower Body – OUT (2-3 Months)

This injury occurred in a game against the Ottawa Senators in early October:

Ville Heinola and Erik Brannstrom collide in the corner, and Heinola seems to be in quite some discomfort getting up.



He then needs help down the tunnel. Hope he's okay. #Sens #Jets #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/c0gydXApmJ — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) October 6, 2023

Heinola is clearly not going to play and it wouldn’t be shocking if he does not play until December/January.

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Winnipeg Jets 1

The Blueshirts have been extremely impressive with how they have performed in this grueling travel schedule. The Rangers, in this matchup, will be facing an inconsistent team, but they should handle business against the Jets.

This is also a revenge game for Blake Wheeler, as this will be the first time he has played against the Jets since he parted ways with the team during the offseason. It is going to be weird watching a Winnipeg Jets game with Blake Wheeler on the opposing team.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Jacob Trouba

3. Blake Wheeler

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.