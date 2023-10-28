New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks Preview 10/27/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Vancouver. The Rangers are looking to keep their win streak going after they beat the Edmonton Oilers 3–0. In the case of the Vancouver Canucks, they are on a winning streak. In their last game, the Canucks dominated the St. Louis Blues winning 5-0.

Records

New York Rangers 5-2-0

Vancouver Canucks 5-2-0

Venue

The New York Rangers in this matchup are the away team as they are in the middle of a grueling travel schedule. The Vancouver Canucks will be the home team and this game will be played at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Chytil – Laf

Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler

Goodrow – Bonino – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

It was surprising to see the Rangers go with Quick against the Oilers, but it worked out. With Sheshterkin getting a rest last game, he is likely going to play in this matchup. The lineup is expected to remain unchanged otherwise.

Injuries

New York Rangers

NONE!!!!!

Still no injuries whatsoever for the Blueshirts. The Rangers entering this game are 100% healthy which is fantastic. Hopefully, the Rangers continue to stay healthy after this game.

Vancouver Canucks

Guillaume Brisebois – Lower Body Injury – OUT (On LTIR)

Brisebois was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserved list due to a lower-body injury that he suffered in training camp.

Teddy Blueger – Knee – Week To Week

Blueger has been dealing with a Knee injury for the past few weeks now. He is still week to week with his injury and the last update was that Blueger did not skate for Friday.

Updates from Rick Tocchet on Friday:



Demko starts Friday vs. St. Louis. DeSmith will start Saturday vs. New York.



Teddy Blueger won’t skate Friday.



Ilya Mikheyev is cleared to play both legs of the back-to-back, but the club will manage his minutes (no PK). #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 27, 2023

Tucker Poolman – Head – OUT (On LTIR)

Poolman was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserved list due to his ongoing injury issues with his head. It is scary that he is still dealing with migraine issues since suffering his injury.

Prediction: Vancouver Canucks 2 – New York Rangers 1 (OT)

This is going to be a tough one as both teams are on a hot streak right now. Vancouver has really surprised many with the strong performance they’ve had at the beginning of the season.

With the Blueshirts facing a grueling travel schedule, and Vancouver being the home team, the Canucks should win this game. However, with both teams being so good, I think the Canucks will win this game in overtime, ensuring that both teams at least get a point in this game.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks)

2. Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

3. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 10 p.m. EST.