New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview 12/30/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The New York Rangers recently lost to the Florida Panthers 4-3. In the case of the Tampa Bay Lightning, they also lost they also lost there last game against the Florida Panthers, but Florida won 3-2. One team will break their losing streak no matter what in this game.

Records

New York Rangers 24-9-1

Tampa Bay Lightning 17-14-5

Venue

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the away team, this game will take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Tampa Bay Lightning Injuries

Logan Brown – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower Body – Likley OUT

Prediction: New York Rangers 1 – Tampa Bay Lightning 0

This should be a very close game. If Andrei Vasilevskiy was not injured at the beginning of the season Tampa Bay would have more wins on their record. However, the Rangers as a whole are the more talented and faster team, so the Blueshirts should take care of business tonight.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Igor Shesterkin

2. K’Andre Miller

3. Jonny Brodzinski

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning game will air on MSG and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.