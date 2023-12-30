New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview 12/30/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The New York Rangers recently lost to the Florida Panthers 4-3. In the case of the Tampa Bay Lightning, they also lost they also lost there last game against the Florida Panthers, but Florida won 3-2. One team will break their losing streak no matter what in this game.
Records
New York Rangers 24-9-1
Tampa Bay Lightning 17-14-5
Venue
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the away team, this game will take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler
Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière
Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski
Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick
Defense:
Lindgren – Fox
Miller – Trouba
Gustafsson – Schneider
Goaltender:
Igor Shesterkin
Injuries
New York Rangers Injuries
Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Tampa Bay Lightning Injuries
Logan Brown – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower Body – Likley OUT
Prediction: New York Rangers 1 – Tampa Bay Lightning 0
This should be a very close game. If Andrei Vasilevskiy was not injured at the beginning of the season Tampa Bay would have more wins on their record. However, the Rangers as a whole are the more talented and faster team, so the Blueshirts should take care of business tonight.
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Igor Shesterkin
2. K’Andre Miller
3. Jonny Brodzinski
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning game will air on MSG and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.