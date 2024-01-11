New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues Preview 1/11/24

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

In tonight’s game, the New York Rangers will be facing the St. Louis Blues. The Blueshirts are on a losing streak and came off of a 6-3 loss against the Vancouver Canucks. In the case of the St. Louis Blues, they are also coming off a loss, but it was against the Florida Panthers where they got dominated 5-1.

Records

New York Rangers 26-11-2

St. Louis Blues 20-18-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. So, this game will take place in the Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Cuylle

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Vesey – Goodrow – Wheeler

Leschyshyn – Bonino – Brodzinski

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Tyler Pitlick – Lower Body – OUT (Day To Day)

St. Louis Blues Injuries

Justin Faulk – Lower Body – OUT (On IR)

Josh Jacobs – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)

Anton Malmstrom – Undisclosed – OUT (On LTIR)

Prediction: St. Louis Blues 3 – New York Rangers 2

Coming into this game, there is not a lot of confidence with the Rangers in a bit of a slump. Plus two of their best players Mika Zibanejad and Jacob Trouba will be playing this game hurt and the Blues are a very underrated team. The St Louis Blues should beat the Rangers at home, but they will do it in overtime.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Kevin Hayes (St. Louis Blues)

2. Brandon Saad (St. Louis Blues)

3. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues game will air on MSG, NHL Network, and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.