New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators Preview 12/5/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Ottawa Senators. The Blueshirts are on a two-game winning streak and they recently defeated the San Jose Sharks 6–5. As for the Ottawa Senators, they are on a winning streak after defeating the Seattle Kraken in a 2–0.
Records
New York Rangers 18-4-1
Ottawa Senators 9-10-0
Venue
The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. Since the Ottawa Senators will be the home team, this game will take place in the Canadian Tire Centre which is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider-Trocheck-Brodzinski
Panarin-Zibanejad-Lafrenière
Vesey-Goodrow-Wheeler
Cuylle-Bonino-Pitlick
Defense:
Lindgren – Fox
Miller – Trouba
Gustafsson – Schneider
Goaltender:
Jonathan Quick
Injuries
New York Rangers
Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)
It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.
Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Ottawa Senators
Mark Kastelic – Ankle – OUT (On LTIR)
Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Ottawa Senators 2
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Vincent Trocheck
2. Chris Kreider
3. Artemi Panarin
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 6:00 p.m. EST.