New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators Preview 12/5/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Ottawa Senators. The Blueshirts are on a two-game winning streak and they recently defeated the San Jose Sharks 6–5. As for the Ottawa Senators, they are on a winning streak after defeating the Seattle Kraken in a 2–0.

Records

New York Rangers 18-4-1

Ottawa Senators 9-10-0

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. Since the Ottawa Senators will be the home team, this game will take place in the Canadian Tire Centre which is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider-Trocheck-Brodzinski

Panarin-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Vesey-Goodrow-Wheeler

Cuylle-Bonino-Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Ottawa Senators

Mark Kastelic – Ankle – OUT (On LTIR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Ottawa Senators 2

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Vincent Trocheck

2. Chris Kreider

3. Artemi Panarin

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 6:00 p.m. EST.