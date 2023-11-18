New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils Preview 11/18/23

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the New Jersey Devils. This is the Blueshirts first game since November 12th, where they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout. The New Jersey Devils recently beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 and are now on a winning streak.

Records

New York Rangers 11-2-1

New Jersey Devils 8-6-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. With the New Jersey Devils being the home team, this game will take place in the Prudential Center. The Prudential Center is located in Newark, New Jersey.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Filip Chytil also suffered an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes. Chytil recovery has taken longer then expected due to his concussion issues. Chytil is a longshot for tonights game and he is a canidate to be put on LTIR of he still has issues recovering.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Adam Fox was placed on long-term injury reserved due to the injury that he suffered against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fox still being on on LTIR, he will not play tonight’s game

Ryan Lindgren – Upper Body Injury – Questionable (Should Play Tonight)

If there is one player that really benefited from the Rangers break it would be Ryan Lindgren. He suffered an upper Body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but he should be good to go as at the time he was ruled Day to Day.

Igor Shesterkin – Upper Body Injury – Questionable (Game Time Decision – Should Start Tonight’s Game)

Shesterkin is still listed on the injury report as questionable/day to day, but he should be good to go for tonight’s game after the long break.

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier – Upper Body Injury – OUT (On IR)

Hischier is still on IR with his upper body injury, so he will not be playing this game.

Jack Hughes – Shoulder – Questionable (Game Time Decision – Day To Day)

Hughes has been out a few weeks due to a shoulder injury. Some good news for the Devils is that Hughes is a game time decision for tonight’s game, so the firm details of his availability will likely be revealed during warmups.

Timo Meier – Lower Body Injury – Questionable (Likely Out Tonight -Day To Day)

Meier missed the Devils latest game against the Penguins after dealing with a Lower Body Injury. He still has not practiced once and since he missed the latest one on Friday. While he is still ruled as Questionable, it looks more likely that Meier may miss tonight’s game.

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – New Jersey Devils 2 in OT

The Devils are in a tough spot as they could be without three of there best players tonight. The Rangers are a juggernaut already and might be rusty, but the Blueshirts should pull out the win here for tonight, but it will be a very close game that will be in Overtime.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Vincent Trocheck

2. Artemi Panarin

3. Erik Gustafsson

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.