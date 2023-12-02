New York Rangers at Nashville Predators Preview 12/2/23

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Nashville Predators. The Blueshirts are coming off a 3–2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. As for the Nashville Predators, they are coming off a brutal 6-1 loss against the Minnesota Wild.

Records

New York Rangers 16-4-1

Nashville Predators 11-11-0

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. So with the Nashville Predators being the home team, this game will be played in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Nashville Predators

Tommy Novak – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Cody Glass – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Alexandre Carrier – Upper Body – Out (Week To Week)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Nashville Predators 0

The Nashville Predators are a very mediocre team. While they have looked better than they did earlier in the season, the Rangers are a lot more talented than they are right now. Along with Jonathan Quick being a brick wall in the net, It would be tough to see the Predators scoring a goal in this game. So not only will the Blueshirts win, but Quick will get another shutout this season.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Jonathan Quick

2. Nick Bonino

3. Artemi Panarin

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Nashville Predators game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 4:00 p.m. EST.