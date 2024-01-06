New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens Preview 1/6/24

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

In tonight’s game, the New York Rangers will be facing the Montreal Canadiens. The Blueshirts are coming off a dominating 4-1 victory against the Chicago Black Hawks. In the case of the Montreal Canadiens, they were dominated by the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 loss. Will the Rangers extend their Winning Streak or will the Canadiens break their losing streak?

Records

New York Rangers 26-10-1

Montreal Canadiens 16-17-5

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. So, since the Canadiens are the home team this game will take place in the Centre Bell which is located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Goodrow – Vesey

Othmann – Bonino – Brodzinski

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Tyler Pitlick – Lower Body – OUT (Week To Week)

Montreal Canadiens Injuries

Carey Price – Knee – OUT (On LTIR)

Kirby Dach – Knee – OUT (On IR)

Rafael Harvey-Pinard – Lower Body – OUT (On IR)

Chris Wideman – Back – OUT (On IR)

Alex Newhook – Ankle – OUT (On IR)

Tanner Pearson – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Christian Dvorak – Pectoral – OUT (On IR)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Montreal Canadiens 1

While the Canadiens are the home team, the New York Rangers are the much more healthier and talented team at the moment. The Blueshirts should once again take care of business against a younger and weaker team.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Jacob Trouba

3. Brennan Othmann

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens game will air on MSG, NHL Network, and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.