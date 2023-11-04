New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild Preview 11/4/23

Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers are looking to keep their six-game win streak going after they beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. In the case of the Minnesota Wild, they are looking to get a win after losing their last 4 games.

Records

New York Rangers 8-2-0

Minnesota Wild 3-5-2

Venue

The New York Rangers will not be the home team. As the Minnesota Wild are the home team, the Blueshirts will be playing in Xcel Energy Center which is located in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Brodzinski – Wheeler

Pitlick – Bonino – Vesey

Defense:

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Miller – Trouba

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was revealed yesterday that Adam Fox was placed on long-term injury reserved due to the injury that he suffered against the Carolina Hurricanes. it was the play where he bumped into Sebastian Aho when Aho clearly extended his leg, yet the refs missed the call.

Filip Chytil – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Filip Chytil also suffered an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes. Chytil is going to be out for a bit of time after being placed on injured reserve, but at least he is not on Long Term Injured Reserved (LTIR) like Fox.

Igor Sheshterkin – Upper Body – (Day To Day)

It was revealed yesterday that Igor Shesterkin was dealing with some injuries after being banged up. The Rangers have called up Louis Domingue as a precaution. However, it is a good sign that Shesterkin has been given a day-to-day status regarding his injury.

Barclay Goodrow – Personal – Out (Return: To Be Determined)

Barclay Goodrow will not be playing this game due to the upcoming birth of his child.

Minnesota Wild

Alex Goligoski – Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Goligoski has been on Long Term Injured Reserved (LTIR) since mid-October. He has been dealing with a lower-body injury and while the expectation is for him to return at some point this season, it is clear that Goligoski is nowhere near ready to return to the ice.

Jared Spurgeon – Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Spurgeon suffered this injury in the preseason and was originally going to be week to week with this injury. However he was placed on Long Term IR, so Spurgeron will not play in tonight’s game.

Frederick Gaudreau – Upper Body – Questionable (Likely a Game Time Decision)

Gaudreau has missed the past few games due to an upper-body issue. He has not played a game since October 24th. He was questionable in the last game against the New Jersey Devils and he will likely be entering this game as Questionable as well. Time will tell during practice before the game if Gaudreau will be back for tonight’s game for the Wild.

Caedan Bankier – Undisclosed Injury – OUT

While it is unclear how and where he got injured, he has not been seen on the ice since earlier October. It is unlikely that he will play tonight.

Prediction: New York Rangers 2 – Minnesota Wild 0

Normally with the amount of injuries have I would choose the opposing team. However, the Wild are also dealing with injury issues as well and the team has not been performing well the past few weeks. While the Rangers will be a different team in this game, they should take care of business against the Minnesota Wild

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Jonathan Quick

2. Braden Schneider

3. Jonny Brodzinski

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.