New York Rangers at Florida Panthers Preview 12/29/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Florida Panthers. The New York Rangers are on a two-game winning streak and recently defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1. In the case of the Florida Panthers, they are also on a two-game winning streak and recently defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.
Records
New York Rangers 24-8-1
Florida Panthers 20-12-2
Venue
The Florida Panthers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the away team, this game will take place in the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler
Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière
Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski
Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick
Defense:
Lindgren – Fox
Miller – Trouba
Gustafsson – Schneider
Goaltender:
Igor Shesterkin
Injuries
New York Rangers Injuries
Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)
Jacob Trouba – Upper Body – Questionable (Day To Day)
Florida Panthers Injuries
None.
Prediction: Florida Panthers 3 – New York Rangers 1
Florida is the more healthier team and since they are the home team, they should take care of business against the New York Rangers.
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)
2. Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Florida Panthers)
3. Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers at Florida Panthers game will air on MSG, BSFL, and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.