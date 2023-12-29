New York Rangers at Florida Panthers Preview 12/29/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Florida Panthers. The New York Rangers are on a two-game winning streak and recently defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1. In the case of the Florida Panthers, they are also on a two-game winning streak and recently defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.

Records

New York Rangers 24-8-1

Florida Panthers 20-12-2

Venue

The Florida Panthers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the Blueshirts are the away team, this game will take place in the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zibanejad – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Lafrenière

Cuylle – Bonino – Brodzinski

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Jacob Trouba – Upper Body – Questionable (Day To Day)

Florida Panthers Injuries

None.

Prediction: Florida Panthers 3 – New York Rangers 1

Florida is the more healthier team and since they are the home team, they should take care of business against the New York Rangers.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

2. Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Florida Panthers)

3. Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Florida Panthers game will air on MSG, BSFL, and ESPN+. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.