New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers Preview 10/26/23

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers. The Rangers are looking to keep their win streak going after they beat the Calgary Flames 4–1. In the case of the Edmonton Oilers, they are looking to get on the right track as they have lost their last three games.

Records

New York Rangers 4-2-0

Edmonton Oilers 1-4-1

Venue

The New York Rangers in this matchup are the away team as they are in a grueling travel schedule for the next few games. The Edmonton Oilers will be the home team and this game will be played at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Chytil – Laf

Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler

Goodrow – Bonino – Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

NONE!!!!!

Wow, the Rangers entering this game are 100% healthy. That is fantastic. Hopefully, the Rangers continue to stay healthy.

Edmonton Oilers

Brady Stonehouse – Undisclosed – On IR

Stonehouse has been injured for some time now and was even placed on IR due to his injury.

Connor McDavid – Upper Body Injury – Out 1-2 Weeks

INJURY UPDATE ??



Connor McDavid suffered an upper body injury during last night’s game vs. the Jets & is expected to be out of the #Oilers lineup for one to two weeks. pic.twitter.com/qU5dNKuUcC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 22, 2023

This injury is the reason why the Oilers have been a mess since the beginning of the season. Connor McDavid is one of the most talented players in the NHL today. He and Draisaitl have arguably been carrying this franchise for the past few years. McDavid is going to be out for a few weeks due to an upper-body injury that he suffered against the Winnipeg Jets. So, as a result, he will be out for tonight’s game

Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Edmonton Oilers 0

With McDavid out, this choice is a lot easier. One of the main criticisms of the Oilers is that they over-rely on McDavid, Draisaitl, and whoever the goalie is depending on the year. If one goes down, Draisaitl or McDavid, then this team is an absolute mess like they are now. The Rangers should win this game, and will likely dominate not only by being the better team but also by being the healthier team.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Igor Shesterkin

2. Filip Chytil

3. Artemi Panarin

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Calgary Flames game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 9 p.m. EST.