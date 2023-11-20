New York Rangers at Dallas Stars Preview 11/20/23

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Dallas Stars. This is the Blueshirts are on a four-game winning streak and recently beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3. The Dallas Stars are looking to get back on the right track after losing to the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 and are looking to get back on the right track.

Records

New York Rangers 12-2-1

Dallas Stars 11-4-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. With the Dallas Stars being the home team, this game will take place in the American Airlines Center, which is located in Dallas, Texas

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Chytil is still dealing with his concussion recovery. With the concerns of how that recovery is and the fact that he has not even skated yet, Chytil will obviously not play tonight.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Fox is still on Long-Term Injured Reserved, so there is no chance he is going to play tonight.

Dallas Stars

Thomas Harley – Upper Body Injury – Questionable (Day To Day – Likely a Game Time Decision)

Harley has not played for the Stars since the 8-3 win against the Minnesota Wild after suffering an upper-body injury in that game. He is day to day from his injuries, but he is likely going to be a game-time decision for tonight’s game.

Prediction: Dallas Stars 2 – New York Rangers 1 in Shootout

This is an intriguing matchup for both sides as this could potentially be a Stanley Cup Matchup for this season. Both teams are hungrier and want this win not only for bragging rights, but also to keep solidifying their top position in their division. This will be a close game where this game will be decided in a shootout. However, the Dallas Stars will come away with a victory.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars)

2. Matt Duchene (Dallas Stars)

3. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Dallas Stars game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.