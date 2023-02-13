New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin named the NHL’s ‘Three Stars’ for the week ending Feb. 12

Feb 11, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) scores a goal on his shot against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Artemi Panarin’s four-goal game on Saturday night vaulted the New York Rangers forward to the NHL’s Three Stars of the week award as he was named first star.

New York Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin was named First Star of the Week in an announcement by the NHL’s Public Relations Department on Monday Afternoon.

He joins Erick Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks and Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes with the Three Stars of the Week Honors.

Per NHL PR Department:

Panarin, who made his first All-Star Game appearance in South Florida, led the NHL with 4-5—9 in four contests to propel the Rangers (31-14-8, 70 points) to a perfect week and their fifth straight win dating to Jan. 27. He collected two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames Feb. 6. Panarin then registered one helper in both a 4-3 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks Feb. 8 and a 6-3 win versus the Seattle Kraken Feb. 10. He capped the week by scoring a career-high four goals (including a natural hat trick that featured the game-winner) and matching a personal best with five points (last achieved March 12, 2022 at DAL: 1-4—5) in a 6-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 11. NHL PR

Panarin scored his 200th career goal on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes (203 Goals-425 Assists—628 Points in 561 Game Played. Through 59 games played this season, he has 49 points, including 43 helpers.

Ironically, his four goals on Saturday night came after head coach Gerard Gallant took him off the line with Vladimir Tarasenko and moved him back to the line with Vincent Trocheck.

The Blueshirts continue their road trip with three games in Western Canada beginning on Wednesday night in Vancouver, followed by back-to-back contests in Edmonton Friday night and Calgary on Saturday evening.