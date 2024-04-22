Matt Rempe leads the Rangers to 4–1 win over the Capitals in postseason debut

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers center Matt Rempe scored the first goal of his career in the NHL playoffs during the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday evening.

Rempe broke Game 1 of the Rangers’ first round series open with a point-blank shot in close that found the back of the net early in the second period, as Barstool Sports shared the highlight of on X earlier today:

MATT REMPE WELCOME TO THE PLAYOFFS



RANGERS TAKE THE LEAD @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/eBzxsz0JU6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2024

Rempe celebrated for big goal after earning reputation as a bruiser to start Rangers tenure

It was a monumental moment for Rempe, who became an integral part of the lineup after getting called up from the AHL and making his NHL debut on Feb. 18 against the New York Islanders.

The 6-7 center made a name for himself as an enforcer to begin his Rangers tenure. He got into four fights within his first eight games and received widespread praise for his fisticuffs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Rempe says he’s “built for the playoffs” following goal in debut

After establishing himself for more than his balled-up fists as the 2023-24 campaign drew on, the 21-year-old built momentum as an offensive threat, leading up to Sunday’s pivotal score. He had this to say after the Rangers took a 1-0 series lead thanks in part to his efforts, per David Satriano of NHL.com:

“I’ll always remember it. It was awesome,” Rempe said. “It didn’t really kick in and then you hear the crowd. It was a dream come true. It was unreal. … I know my game. I know I can skate well and be physical. I’m built for the playoffs, I think. … I was happy with how tonight went.”

The crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted with white flags waving in unison after he put New York on the board. His first taste of postseason action proved that he has what it takes to produce under the bright lights.

Game 2 will be a perfect opportunity for him to make a major contribution to the Rangers’ winning efforts as they look to defend home ice and take a 2-0 series lead heading back to Washington.