Igor Shesterkin, Rangers shutout the Calgary Flames with a 2-0 win

The old Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves and recorded his first shutout this season as the New York Rangers won their sixth consecutive game. The hot New York Rangers have been waiting for Igor Shesterkin to find his way back from some of the worst hockey in his career.

A 30-save, 2-0 shutout of the Calgary Flames at MSG on Monday night could be the breakout game he and the team have been looking for since he returned from an injury last November.

The shutout was Shesterkin’s 12th of his career and first since a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in April 2023.

“Honestly, I felt great all night, from the starting faceoff until the end. It was an important night for me – important shutout. I appreciate what the guys did today, there was a lot of big block shots, smart plays,” Shesterkin said postgame. Mercogliano

Battle of Winning Streaks

The Calgary Flames entered the matchup with a four-game winning streak and were looking for the trifecta after defeating the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils in their prior two games.

The two clubs were scoreless midway through the second period when rookie Will Cuylle scored his ninth goal of the season to give the Blueshirts a 1-0 lead, which they carried into the third period. Kappo Kakko and Jonny Brodzinski assisted on the goal as the fourth line continued to play impressive hockey over the last five games. The trio each had a point in the win Monday night.

Shesterkin made 11 saves in the third period to secure his 21st win this season. Jimmy Vesey sealed the victory, scoring his 12th goal into an empty net.

These 34 wins have them sitting atop the Metropolitan Division, six points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have two games in hand.

Peter Laviolette’s squad’s next game will be on Thursday night at home against the Montreal Canadians. Then the Rangers hit MetLife Stadium for an outdoor contest against the rival New York Islanders on Sunday at 3 P.M.

Game Notes from the Rangers’ Win Over the Flames

-The Rangers won their fifth consecutive game, their second-longest winning streak of the season (6 GP – Oct. 21-Nov. 2). New York has points in seven of its last eight games (6-1-1), and its 34 wins rank second in the NHL.

– Igor Shesterkin posted his first shutout of the season, earned his 21st win, and earned points in four of his last five starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 21 wins. Shesterkin’s shutout was the 12th of his career and seventh career shutout of at least 30 saves, tied with Mike Richter for the fourth most on record by a Rangers netminder behind Henrik Lundqvist (28), Gump Worsley (12) and Ed Giacomin (9).

-Jimmy Vesey’s 12th goal of the season gave him three goals in his last three games.

-Jonny Brodzinski extended his point streak to three games with an assist (2G-1A). He has five points in his last five games

Follow Frank on X at @RangerProud