Former Rangers star G Henrik Lundqvist eligible for induction to the HHOF

The face of the New York Rangers for 15 seasons, Henrik Lundqvist, is eligible to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year. The call to enshrine the goalie in hockey infamy could come on Wednesday.

Former Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will have his first shot to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame when the 18-member Selection Committee meets on Wednesday to vote on the Class of 2023.

Lundqvist is sixth all-time in wins (459), ninth in games played (887), and 17th in shutouts (64). He led the Blueshirts to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014, where they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in six games. Henrik won the Vezina Trophy in 2011-12. He also had a 2.30 GAA, a .921 save percentage, and 10 shutouts in 130 playoff games.

Though he never won the Stanley Cup, Lundqvist had a successful international career. He won a gold medal playing with Sweden at the 2006 Torino Olympics, won the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and won the gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

The King last played an NHL game in the 2019-2020 season. He was forced to retire due to a heart ailment that has since been repaired.

Currently, he is a broadcaster locally for MSG Networks covering his former team and was on the NHL on TNT broadcast, which included coverage of the Stanly Cup Finals this season.

