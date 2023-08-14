3 intriguing Rangers Prospects that could make an impact in 2023-24

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The upcoming 2023-24 NHL season holds plenty of intrigue for the New York Rangers, especially when considering the potential impact of their promising prospect pool. A coaching change can often propel young players to step up and make their mark on the team. The Rangers have plenty of prospects that might have a significant impact next season. But while there could be several candidates, three prospects stand out as breakout candidates that could make a significant impact this season.

Will Cullye looking to build off an impressive AHL season

LW Will Cuylle is an intriguing prospect within the New York Rangers’ prospect pool. He showcased his skills with an impressive campaign in the AHL last season, recording 25 goals and 20 assists in 69 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Cuylle’s strong performance led to him earning some playing time with the New York Rangers, appearing in 4 games during the 2022-23 season. While he didn’t register any goals or assists during those appearances, the Blueshirts demonstrated their confidence in his abilities by providing him with an opportunity to compete in the NHL.

As he continues to develop and enhance his skills, Cuylle has the potential to make a more significant impact with the Rangers in the upcoming season. His time with the AHL and the experience gained during his appearances with the main roster will likely contribute to his growth as a player.

Is Brennan Othmann a star in the making?

Brennan Othmann may not have played in the AHL or NHL yet, but he has been a dominant player in the OHL. Last season, Othmann scored 18 goals and tallied 25 assists in just 40 games. He truly stood out with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes, showcasing his offensive skills as a playmaker and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Othmann possesses a range of key skills that could be valuable to the New York Rangers this season. However, a significant question remains: Can he successfully transition from the OHL to the NHL level? If he is able to adjust to the speed of the professional game, Othmann could quickly find himself making an impact in the Rangers’ bottom six as he looks to ascend to stardom.

Brennan Othmann BURIES and gives the Petes their first lead of the game! ? pic.twitter.com/3JqoQxTVWQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 16, 2023

The Rangers got a good one in the first round of this year’s draft

There should be little doubt over which prospect tops the list for the Blueshirts this year. It was an absolute stunner when LW Gabriel Perreault fell to the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Draft. With how skilled he is as a passer and shooter, he should have been drafted higher and he is easily the team’s most skilled prospect.

Perreault has unlimited upside and is capable of making an impact on offense and defense. If he can improve his skating skills, Rangers fans could see him play in the NHL quickly.

The Rangers’ prospect pool offers depth and potential, and these three prospects are among those who could seize the opportunity to make a significant impact during the upcoming season. It will be exciting for Rangers fans to watch these young players develop and contribute to the team’s success both in the short and long term. As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, fans will be watching closely to see how these prospects adapt to the challenges of the league and how their performances contribute to the Rangers’ success.