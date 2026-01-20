The number that jumps off the page is 29.

That is how many home runs Cody Bellinger hit in pinstripes last season, a reminder that the swing still plays loud when everything lines up. It also explains why the New York Mets are still hovering around his market, even after committing $126 million to Bo Bichette and checking off a major offensive box.

The Bichette signing mattered. It gave the Mets a legitimate infield anchor, raised the offensive floor, and added some needed certainty to a roster that had too much projection and not enough proven production. What it did not do was fix the outfield. Not really. Unless Brett Baty suddenly looks comfortable tracking balls in left field, the Mets are still staring at a depth chart with more questions than answers, especially in center.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That context is why the Bellinger pursuit never cooled.

Why the Outfield Still Matters

The Mets did not just miss on Kyle Tucker. They missed on a specific type of player: a middle-of-the-order bat who also solves defensive alignment issues. Bichette helps the lineup, but he does not give the Mets a true outfield solution. Bellinger would.

He brings flexibility, too. Center field. Either corner. Even first base in a pinch. That versatility matters for a team that has spent the last few seasons juggling lineups and patching holes on the fly.

The Mets know this. They also know that their path to Bellinger depends as much on timing and leverage as dollars.

A Quiet Market Shift Helps the Mets

One of the clearer pieces of good news arrived quietly. According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays have not appeared particularly interested in Bellinger this offseason, and it seems unlikely they will suddenly jump in aggressively enough to beat the Yankees’ five-year, $160 million offer with opt-outs.

That matters. The fewer serious bidders, the more creative the Mets can be. Taking Toronto off the board removes a team with money, motivation, and positional need. It narrows the race.

At this point, it is close to a two-horse conversation.

Why the Yankees Are Still the Problem

The New York Yankees remain the favorites for a reason. Bellinger just played there. He succeeded there. And the numbers were not subtle.

He posted a 125 wRC+, finished with 4.9 fWAR, and produced his best season since his 2019 MVP campaign. Yankee Stadium’s right-field porch probably helped, but the underlying point stands. The environment worked. The fit worked.

The Yankees are offering security. Five years. Big money. Familiarity.

That is tough to beat.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Where the Mets Still Have a Path

The Mets’ angle is different. Shorter term. Higher annual value. Flexibility.

If Bellinger is prioritizing maximizing short-term earnings and wants another shot at free agency while still in his early 30s, the Mets can make a compelling case. Citi Field does not offer the same right-field cheat code, but the Mets can sell opportunity, lineup protection, and the chance to be a centerpiece rather than a continuation piece.

That pitch matters to some players. Not all, but some.

Do Not Ignore the Phillies

There is also a lurking variable. The Philadelphia Phillies.

They were close on Bichette before the Mets swooped in, and they still need outfield help. They have money. They have urgency. And yes, there is a human element here. Teams notice when they get beaten to the punch.

There are reports that Bellinger is weighing multiple offers, even if nothing concrete has surfaced publicly regarding Philadelphia. It would not be surprising if they are involved quietly, waiting to strike.

Where This Leaves the Mets

Right now, the Yankees are in the driver’s seat. That part is hard to argue.

But the Mets are not out of this. The market has thinned. Their roster still needs exactly what Bellinger provides. And their willingness to structure a deal differently gives them a real, if narrow, lane.

Sometimes free agency comes down to more than years and dollars. Sometimes it comes down to how a player wants the next chapter to look.

The Mets are betting that possibility is still in play.