Why the Mets should avoid disastrous trade for White Sox outfielder

It’s a gut punch every time a key player goes down. When Jose Siri fractured his tibia in mid-April, the New York Mets lost more than a center fielder — they lost a real defensive artist in the outfield.

Known for his dazzling glove and rare pop at the plate, Siri was expected to fortify the team’s defensive spine and bring energy to the bottom of the lineup.

With Siri sidelined for several more weeks, the Mets have had to reshuffle the deck. Tyrone Taylor has been the primary fill-in, holding his own with dependable defense and just enough offense to keep the wheels turning.

Jeff McNeil has also chipped in, showing versatility more than long-term viability in center.

Yet even with those serviceable options, it’s clear the Mets have a hole they didn’t plan on. And in a year where expectations are sky-high, the temptation to make a splash at the trade deadline is very real.

Why Luis Robert Jr. seems like the wrong kind of gamble

It’s easy to get enamored with a name like Luis Robert Jr. The highlight reels, the raw power, the athleticism — they all scream superstar.

The Mets have been linked to Robert, with reports suggesting the White Sox could ask for Blade Tidwell and other prospects.

He hit 38 home runs in 2023 and owns a trophy case that includes an All-Star nod, a Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger. But those accolades feel distant when looking at his current stat line.

Right now, Robert is batting .179 with a 71 wRC+ and striking out in more than 30 percent of his plate appearances. That’s not a temporary slump; it’s a red flag.

Making a push for Robert at this point would be like buying a luxury sports car that’s leaking oil and grinding its gears.

The White Sox won’t give him up for spare parts, either. They’ll want premium prospects in return — the kind of prospects the Mets should be hanging onto tightly, not packaging for a high-risk bet.

The contract math doesn’t favor Robert either

Luis Robert Jr. isn’t just struggling — he’s also expensive. He’s owed $15 million next season and has club options for $20 million in both 2026 and 2027.

For a player who has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistent production, those numbers are hard to swallow.

It’s like betting on a lottery ticket with a hefty buy-in. Yes, you could win big. But you could just as easily walk away with nothing — except a drained farm system and a bloated payroll.

The Mets are deep, and they’re smart. They don’t need to panic and overpay for a name simply because it’s available.

There are better and cheaper center field options

The trade market is rarely short on alternatives. While Robert grabs headlines, players like Cedric Mullins offer a more balanced profile — solid defense, good speed, and respectable offensive contributions. He might cost less in prospects and has a steadier recent track record.

Then there are intriguing under-the-radar options like Brenton Doyle. He’s not flashy, but he’s young, controllable, and defensively sound.

Players like that offer lower risk and still solve the immediate need without compromising the future.

The Mets don’t need to swing for the fences with every decision. Sometimes, a sharp single up the middle is all it takes to win the game — or the trade deadline.

The path forward may not be flashy, but it’s clear. The Mets should wait, weigh their options, and avoid the temptation to chase the wrong kind of star.

