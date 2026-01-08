The Mets have never been shy about big-game hunting under Steve Cohen, and while the odds remain long, the dream of landing the undisputed best pitcher in baseball is still alive. According to reports, the Mets remain in the periphery of the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, monitoring a situation that could shift the balance of power in the National League instantly.

While President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has been methodical this winter, the opportunity to acquire a Triple Crown-caliber ace doesn’t come around often. The Detroit Tigers are at a crossroads, and if they decide to pull the trigger, the Mets are positioning themselves to be ready.

The Tigers Are “Listening”

The situation in Detroit is fluid. The Tigers hold the most valuable trade chip in the sport, and they are playing their cards close to the vest. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Tigers haven’t fully committed to moving their ace, but they certainly aren’t hanging up the phone either.

“The Tigers are listening to offers but not countering anyone yet.”

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This silence speaks volumes. It suggests Detroit is letting the market set itself, gauging just how desperate teams are to acquire a true No. 1 starter. With a long-term extension between the Tigers and Skubal appearing increasingly unlikely, moving him now would maximize their return. However, doing so would also signal a harsh reality: trading Skubal is a white flag for 2026, pivoting the franchise back toward a rebuild rather than competing for the AL Central.

The Cost: Jonah Tong Likely the Headliner

If the Mets are going to pull this off, it will hurt. A trade for Skubal demands a “godfather offer,” and the name most likely to headline that package is Jonah Tong. The Mets have high hopes for the young right-hander, whose high-spin fastball has drawn rave reviews, but in a deal of this magnitude, Tong is the kind of premium prospect that must be sacrificed.

The Mets have essentially made two-way sensation Nolan McLean untouchable—and for good reason. They view McLean as a potential frontline starter in his own right. While Skubal might be the only player in baseball who could tempt Stearns to include McLean, the organization’s priority is to pair them, not swap them.

The Vision: Skubal and McLean

The endgame for New York isn’t just adding Skubal; it’s creating the most terrifying rotation in baseball. Imagine a staff anchored by Tarik Skubal—the most dominant left-hander in the game—followed by a healthy Kodai Senga and the emerging electric stuff of Nolan McLean.

We know what Skubal brings: elite velocity, pinpoint command, and the ability to suffocate an opposing lineup single-handedly. He isn’t just an “innings eater”; he is a stopper who wins Cy Young awards. Pairing his proven dominance with McLean—who posted a 2.06 ERA in his cameos last season and possesses a curveball with a 50% whiff rate—would give the Mets two “aces” with vastly different styles.

It remains a long shot, but as long as the Tigers are listening, the Mets are lurking. And if Stearns can find a way to keep McLean while landing Skubal, the Mets won’t just be contenders; they’ll be the favorites.