Do the New York Mets have the stomach to trade a future ace for a current one? That is the uncomfortable question David Stearns and the front office must answer immediately.

We all love prospects; they represent hope, potential, and the seductive idea that the next franchise icon is just one call-up away. But hope doesn’t eat innings in October. The Mets are staring at a championship window that is wide open right now, and hoarding minor league talent while the rotation cries out for stability is a losing strategy.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have legitimate interest in Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan as they continue to explore frontline options. But here is the catch that will make fans flinch: the Twins reportedly want Jonah Tong in return. It is a steep price, but for a team desperate to solidify its pitching staff, it is a price they absolutely have to pay.

According to @JonHeyman, the Mets have interest in Joe Ryan as they explore frontline starters, and the Twins are “believed to like” Jonah Tong ??#Mets #LGM #LFGM pic.twitter.com/ap7BG5QHRK — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) December 4, 2025

Joe Ryan Is The Cost-Efficient Ace Queens Needs

If you strip away the prospect hugging, the case for Joe Ryan is undeniable. The 29-year-old is coming off a solid season where he posted a 3.42 ERA over 171 innings for Minnesota. He isn’t just a guy who eats innings; he dominates them. Ryan struck out 10.21 batters per nine innings, proving he has the swing-and-miss stuff that plays in the postseason.

Beyond the raw run prevention, his underlying metrics suggest he is a perfect fit for Citi Field. He posted a 78.6% left-on-base rate and kept the ball on the ground at a 36.7% clip. He ranks above average in whiff rate, strikeouts, and walk rate, offering a complete package that the current Mets rotation lacks.

Perhaps most importantly for a team with a ballooning payroll, Ryan is cost-efficient. He still has multiple years left of team control and arbitration eligibility (hits free agency in 2028). Acquiring him isn’t just a rental; it is locking down a mid-rotation staple for the next few years at a fraction of the cost of Dylan Cease, who just signed a $210 million deal.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Jonah Tong Dilemma

The hesitation, of course, comes from the cost. Jonah Tong is a star prospect who has lit up the minor leagues with electric stuff. However, we have to be honest about where he is in his development versus where the Mets are in their timeline.

Tong is a high-variance arm. While his ceiling is massive, the Mets don’t have time to wait for him to figure out major league hitters. The Twins want him because they can afford to be patient; the Mets cannot. Trading Tong is painful, but it is the classic “bird in the hand” scenario. You are flipping a “maybe” for a “definitely.”

Stabilizing A Volatile Mets Rotation

Context is king here. Look at the current state of the Mets’ starting five. They signed Clay Holmes last offseason to convert him back to a starter—a massive gamble that showed promise. They are relying on Nolan McLean, who’s essentially a rookie with huge upside but zero track record. Sean Manaea and David Peterson are solid, but can you trust them to start Game 1 of the NLCS?

With rumors swirling that Kodai Senga could be traded and Tylor Megill out for the year with Tommy John surgery, the depth is thinner than it appears. The Mets need a sure thing. Joe Ryan is a sure thing. He stabilizes a unit that is currently built on hope and projection.

The Mets have the offense to bludgeon teams and a bullpen anchored by Devin Williams to lock games down. The only thing missing is the bridge between the two. Joe Ryan is that bridge. If it costs Jonah Tong to build it, you drive him to the airport yourself.