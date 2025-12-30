The Mets have already turned their biggest weakness into a terrifying strength this winter, aggressively signing elite arms Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to fortify the back of the bullpen.

After years of late-inning heartbreaks, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has seemingly prioritized stability above all else, a strategy confirmed when a Mets assistant GM revealed the team’s priority during the offseason was locking down high-leverage outs. But in the arms race of the National League, there is no such thing as “enough” pitching, and a recent whisper from Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests the Mets could theoretically target the most electric closer in the sport: San Diego Padres flamethrower Mason Miller.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

A Pitching Line That Belongs in a Video Game

Miller isn’t just a closer; he is a glitch in the matrix. The 27-year-old ranks in the 98th percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate, possessing an arsenal that simply overpowers major league hitters. While his full-season ERA of 2.63 over 61.2 innings was impressive, he unlocked a new level of dominance after being traded to San Diego mid-year.

Once he joined a competitive Padres squad, Miller looked untouchable, posting a microscopic 0.77 ERA over 23.1 innings while striking out an absurd 17.36 batters per nine innings. He stranded 96.2% of baserunners and induced ground balls at a 50% clip, proving that he thrives under the brightest lights. Adding him to a pen that already features Williams and Weaver wouldn’t just be an upgrade; it would give New York arguably the greatest relief corps in modern baseball history.

The Astronomical Cost of perfection

However, dreaming of Miller in blue and orange requires ignoring the massive roadblock of his contract status. Miller is under team control until 2030, making him one of the most valuable assets in the entire sport, and the Padres—who are always retooling rather than fully rebuilding—have little incentive to move him. Prising him away would require a trade package that borders on financial irresponsibility, likely starting with top pitching prospect Jonah Tong and escalating significantly from there.

Is the “Best Bullpen Ever” Worth Gutting the Farm?

While we are busy power ranking the Mets’ top 3 free agent starting pitchers still on the market, Stearns has to weigh the allure of a “super team” bullpen against the reality of a barren farm system.

Trading for Miller would shred the prospect pipeline to pieces for a reliever, a position notoriously volatile year-to-year. Yet, Miller looks like the rare exception who could put together a Hall of Fame trajectory. It is an incredibly unlikely scenario, but if Stearns decides to push every chip into the center of the table, making that call to San Diego would be the ultimate signal that the Mets are done playing fair.